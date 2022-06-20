Left Menu

2 bike-borne men killed after being hit by vehicle in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:19 IST
2 bike-borne men killed after being hit by vehicle in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
Two people were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shailesh Jatav and his brother-in-law Ravi Jatav.

The accident occurred near Bansi village on Jaipur-Agra highway when the duo was on their way to attend a marriage function of a relative, they said.

They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, SHO of Sewar Police Station Arun Chaudhary said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem, he said.

