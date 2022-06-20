Foreign Minister Lapid to become Israel's prime minister, official says
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have agreed to dissolve parliament, and Lapid will to take over as prime minister, an Israeli official said on Monday, confirming local media reports.
A vote will be held in parliament next week, after which Lapid will take over the premiership, the official said. Lapid and Bennett were expected to issue statements at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).
