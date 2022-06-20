Left Menu

9 members of family found dead in Maharashtra's Sangli, Police book 25 people

Police have booked 25 people in the connection with the death of nine members of a family in Sangli district on Monday and detained nine persons.

ANI | Sangli (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-06-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 23:30 IST
9 members of family found dead in Maharashtra's Sangli, Police book 25 people
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have booked 25 people in the connection with the death of nine members of a family in Sangli district on Monday and detained nine persons. First Information Report (FIR) under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of PIC has been registered against 25 Persons and nine persons were detained, Maharashtra Police said.

Earlier in the day, nine members of a family were found dead in Maharashtra's Sangli and police suspected it to be a case of suicide. The bodies were found in a house at Mhaisal in the Sangli district.

Soon after the information was received, Sangli Superintendent of Police, Dikshit Gedam, Sub-Divisional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Virkar, and Inspector of Police, Chandrakant Bendare, reached the spot. "We have found nine bodies in a house. Out of which, three bodies were found from one house while six were found from another house," Gedam said.

"The entire team of police is here. The investigation is being done and the reason for the death is to be ascertained. As soon as the cause is known, further action will be taken accordingly," he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summit this week

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summi...

 Global
4
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022