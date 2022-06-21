Left Menu

Maha: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 2.68 lakh seized; 1 held

Police have seized gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 2.68 lakh here in Maharashtra and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Tuesday. The tempo driver was arrested, district rural police spokesperson Sachin Nawadkar said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 21-06-2022 09:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 09:33 IST
Police have seized gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 2.68 lakh here in Maharashtra and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Tuesday. Following a tip-off, a police team maintained a vigil on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and intercepted a tempo on Sunday. During checking of the vehicle, the police seized banned goods, which were being transported to Palghar. The tempo driver was arrested, district rural police spokesperson Sachin Nawadkar said. A case has been registered against the tempo driver under relevant provisions, he said, adding that the police were trying to find out from where the accused got the stock and to whom he was to deliver it.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.

In 2018, the state government made sale of gutka a non-bailable offence and enhanced the punishment for it from six months to three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

