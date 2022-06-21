Two people wounded in attack in Sweden, one arrested
Two people were wounded in an attack in the Swedish town of Vasteras on Tuesday, police said, adding that one person had been arrested.
Police in a statement said a sharp object had been used and that the attack had been classified as attempted murder. Swedish daily Aftonbladet, citing unnamed sources, reported that the victims were stabbed with a knife.
Police said the attack took place in central Vasteras, about 90 km (56 miles) west of Stockholm.
