Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Iran Expels Swedish Diplomat

In response to Sweden's expulsion of an Iranian diplomat, Iran has expelled a Swedish diplomat, escalating tensions. Sweden cited breaches of the Vienna Convention, while Iran criticized Sweden for alleged anti-Iran rhetoric and support of groups opposed to Tehran. Both nations engaged in diplomatic protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:14 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Iran Expels Swedish Diplomat
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In a tit-for-tat diplomatic escalation, Iran has expelled a Swedish diplomat following Sweden's recent dismissal of an Iranian official. The Swedish Foreign Ministry had previously accused the Iranian diplomat of behaviors incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Responding to what it deemed an 'unjustified' action, Iran's Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that its reciprocal measure also involved summoning the Swedish ambassador in Tehran. Iran voiced strong opposition to Sweden's policies, particularly its critical rhetoric and support for anti-Iran groups.

These diplomatic tensions underscore a broader strain in Swedish-Iranian relations, with both nations now entrenched in a retaliatory diplomatic standoff.

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