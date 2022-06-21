Vice Prez, other dignitaries participate in Yoga Day celebrations in Telangana

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Ministers, and others participated in the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations in Telangana on Tuesday.

Naidu attended the Yoga Day event organized at Parade Grounds here by Ministries of Culture and Ayush. He performed Yoga asanas on the occasion.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, star shuttler PV Sindhu and popular actor of 'Major' fame Adivi Sesh were present on the occasion.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma participated in the Yoga Day event at the court premises.

State Health Minister T Harish Rao participated in the IDY at Siddipet town.

The Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) and the College of Defence Management (CDM) here also celebrated the Yoga Day.

