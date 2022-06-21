Left Menu

Woman Maoist surrenders before police in Telangana

A 25-year-old woman, working as an Area Committee Member of the outlawed CPI Maoist party, surrendered before police and CRPF in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Tuesday.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old woman, working as an Area Committee Member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party, surrendered before police and CRPF in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Tuesday. The woman joined the Maoist party in 2015 and was promoted as Area Committee Member (ACM) of the Manuguru area in 2020. She has been working for the outfit for the last seven years doing 'dalam' duties, police said. When she learned about the development activities taking place in her area, the ultra decided to leave the party to lead a peaceful life, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said in a release.

She was exhausted by the Maoist party ideology and allegedly faced discrimination from non-tribal leaders of the Maoist party. She was ''harassed'' by a Division Committee Member (DCM) cadre in the party, who also had been allegedly forcing her to marry him. Declining support for the Maoist party in Cherla and bordering areas, indulgence in extortion from poor tribal people, recruiting innocent tribal youth, and using them for illegal activities were among the other reasons for her surrender, they added.

The SP appealed to all the Maoist party leaders and members to surrender before the police to lead a safe and better social life.

