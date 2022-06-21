IPS Academy Indore organizes National HR Conclave

Dr Anurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief of Business World has said that "To become a successful leader", then you have to stay away from the three Cs i.e. complain, comparison and criticism. He was addressed as the chief guest at the HR Conclave held at IPS Academy on Friday. He said that complaining, comparing, and criticizing others by blaming them for their mistake is not a symptom of a good leader. The main subject of the conclave was Riboneru Rebuilding - Opportunities and Redefined Notions. The special guests of the conclave were Mr. Dharmendra Jain, Chief Finance Officer and HR Head of Yash Technologies, and Mr. Shastri PKV, Head of Global Delivery and Operations, Hexaware. Other speakers at the event included Mayur Satyavrat of Adani Airport Holdings, HR Anand Dhruv, Associate Director of NTT, Sahil Nair, and Associate Director of KPMG, Dr. Ankita Singh, Global Head HR of Signex, Debashish Ghosh, CHRO, Barcadia, and many other personalities. At the outset, Achal Chaudhari, President, of IPS Academy, delivered the welcome address. Dr. Anurag Batra explained the mantras of leadership and success and said that a good leader should always have an open mind. He should listen to others whether the person who speaks is a small or big personality. The mind should always be open to getting new ideas and feedback. Batra said that success is not achieved only through hard work. The right planning and constant follow-up to get success is also very important. The quality of leadership is seen when you behave at your or a team member's fault. If the team member is at fault, correct it, if the work is good, then appreciate it. It is wrong to hold the team responsible for the failure and to give credit to yourself for the success. The guests were welcomed by Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Head of placement cell IPS Academy. At the end of the conclave, Chairperson of the Event Organizing Committee Nihit Jaiswal expressed his gratitude.

