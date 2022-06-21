Russia says Ukraine has not tried to revive peace talks
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:40 IST
Ukraine has not tried to restart peace negotiations with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Russia's chief negotiator said last week that Moscow was ready to restart peace talks with Ukraine, which have been stalled since April, but had received no response fromm Kyiv to its proposals.
