BGE-COMMODITIES

Following are Tuesday's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4300-4500: Medium 3800-4000: Jowar 2500-2700: Jaggery cube 4300-4600: Jaggery ball 4600-4700: Coriander Seed 15000-18000: Chilies fine 37000-41000: Potato Big 2500-2800: Medium 1800-2200: Onion Big 1300-1500: Medium 1000-1300: Small 500-1000: Tamarind 9200-15000: Garlic 4000-5000: Horsegram 5600-6000: Wheat 3000-3200 Turmeric 9000-11000: Turdhal 7800-10600: Green Gram Dhal 9000-9700: Black gram dal 8800-12800: Bengal Gram Dhal 5800-6700: Mustard 7200-8200: Gingelly 11500-12000: Sugar 3700-3900: Groundnut Seed 10000-11600: Copra 16000-16500.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 2100-2250 Coconut oil (10kg):1600-2300 Gingelly oil: 1930-3100 Ghee (5kg): 2400-2600.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)