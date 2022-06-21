Left Menu

BGE-COMMODITIES

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:41 IST
BGE-COMMODITIES
  • Country:
  • India

Following are Tuesday's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4300-4500: Medium 3800-4000: Jowar 2500-2700: Jaggery cube 4300-4600: Jaggery ball 4600-4700: Coriander Seed 15000-18000: Chilies fine 37000-41000: Potato Big 2500-2800: Medium 1800-2200: Onion Big 1300-1500: Medium 1000-1300: Small 500-1000: Tamarind 9200-15000: Garlic 4000-5000: Horsegram 5600-6000: Wheat 3000-3200 Turmeric 9000-11000: Turdhal 7800-10600: Green Gram Dhal 9000-9700: Black gram dal 8800-12800: Bengal Gram Dhal 5800-6700: Mustard 7200-8200: Gingelly 11500-12000: Sugar 3700-3900: Groundnut Seed 10000-11600: Copra 16000-16500.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 2100-2250 Coconut oil (10kg):1600-2300 Gingelly oil: 1930-3100 Ghee (5kg): 2400-2600.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022