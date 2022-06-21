Russia says it has lodged protest with EU envoy over Kaliningrad 'blockade'
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it summoned the European Union's ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer over what Moscow calls "anti-Russian restrictions" on goods transiting between Kaliningrad and the rest of Russia.
In a statement, it called for transit via the region to be restored "immediately" and vowed to retaliate if the situation does not improve.
EU member Lithuania has shut a rail corridor from Russia to its exclave to certain basic goods including construction materials, metals and coal in response to new EU sanctions that came into force on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- Kaliningrad
- Lithuania
- Moscow
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle rages in east
Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users data protected
Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents
WRAPUP 1-Russia strikes Kyiv again after weeks, Putin warns West on missile supplies
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now