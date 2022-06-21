Left Menu

Russia says it has lodged protest with EU envoy over Kaliningrad 'blockade'

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:53 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it summoned the European Union's ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer over what Moscow calls "anti-Russian restrictions" on goods transiting between Kaliningrad and the rest of Russia.

In a statement, it called for transit via the region to be restored "immediately" and vowed to retaliate if the situation does not improve.

EU member Lithuania has shut a rail corridor from Russia to its exclave to certain basic goods including construction materials, metals and coal in response to new EU sanctions that came into force on Saturday.

