Left Menu

Kashmiri Pandits perform unique yoga in Kashmir

Kashmiri Pandit employees on Tuesday adopted a novel way of using yoga to highlight their demand for relocation out of Kashmir in the wake of recent attacks on minorities in the valley. The Kashmiri Pandit KP employees, who have been protesting since the killing of Rahul Bhat on May 12, observed the International Day of Yoga at their camp site at Sheikhpora Migrant Colony in Budgam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 17:46 IST
Kashmiri Pandits perform unique yoga in Kashmir
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmiri Pandit employees on Tuesday adopted a novel way of using yoga to highlight their demand for relocation out of Kashmir in the wake of recent attacks on minorities in the valley. The Kashmiri Pandit (KP) employees, who have been protesting since the killing of Rahul Bhat on May 12, observed the International Day of Yoga at their camp site at Sheikhpora Migrant Colony in Budgam. The protesting employees performed various asanas and raised slogans like ''we want justice'' instead of the vedic chants associated with the practice. While some of these employees pasted placards in support of their demands on their torso, several others wore T-shirts bearing photographs of Bhat.

''We have been sitting here in protest everyday and today through this programme, we want to convey our demand to the state government,'' one of the employees said. On Monday, the KP employees had threatened to appeal to international human rights organisations for asylum if the central government failed to relocate them from the Valley. The employees, recruited under PM Package, have been protesting since the death of one of their colleagues Rahul Bhat. Bhat was killed inside his office in Chadoora area of Budgam district. Rajni Bala, a government school teacher from the minority community, was also shot dead by terrorists at her school in Kulgam district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022