Governor administers oath to Justice Shinde Sambhaji Shiwaji as Rajasthan HC CJ

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:24 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to Justice Shinde Sambhaji Shivaji as the new chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court here on Tuesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan.

Justice Shivaji, a judge of the Bombay High Court, was appointed as the chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court on Sunday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

