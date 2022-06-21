Governor administers oath to Justice Shinde Sambhaji Shiwaji as Rajasthan HC CJ

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to Justice Shinde Sambhaji Shivaji as the new chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court here on Tuesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan.

Justice Shivaji, a judge of the Bombay High Court, was appointed as the chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court on Sunday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

