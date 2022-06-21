Left Menu

Teenager held after 2 stabbed in Swedish mall's parking area

A 16-year-old has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the assault.Police said some kind of sharp object was used in the attack, which is believed to have been carried out by one person.The victim with life-threatening injuries was immediately operated on while the other was in serious but stable condition, hospital officials said.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:44 IST
Teenager held after 2 stabbed in Swedish mall's parking area
  • Country:
  • Sweden

At least two people were stabbed, and the one suffered life-threatening injuries, in a shopping mall's parking area west of the Swedish capital, police said Tuesday. A 16-year-old has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the assault.

Police said “some kind of sharp object” was used in the attack, which is believed to have been carried out by one person.

The victim with life-threatening injuries was immediately operated on while the other was in serious but stable condition, hospital officials said. Both are middle-aged men.

Police said the suspect was being questioned and the motive for the assault was unclear. Police will investigate whether the two victims and the suspected attacker were previously acquainted. Prosecutors must decide whether to formally arrest and charge the suspect.

Police were alerted at 8.30 am to the events in the town of Vasteras, some 90 km (56 miles) from Stockholm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022