SGPC to help Sikh in Afghanistan with air tickets to India: Dhami

The SGPC president said on Monday he spoke to some Afghan Sikhs in Delhi, who apprised him of the problems faced by the Sikhs living there.Dhami had on Monday met the family of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in last weeks Gurdwara attack in Kabul.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 21-06-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 19:51 IST
  • India

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday said they will help with air tickets the Sikhs wanting to come to India from Afghanistan.

Dhami also appealed to the Union government to immediately give permission to safely bring to India the Sikhs living in Afghanistan, days after a terror attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan near Kabul.

''Amid this situation, the Government of India should make serious efforts for the protection of every Sikh in Afghanistan and grant them citizenship after bringing them to India,'' said Dhami.

Dhami said the Sikhs living in Afghanistan do not need to be frightened and the SGPC will extend all possible support to those who can't afford transportation expenses to India. The SGPC president said on Monday he spoke to some Afghan Sikhs in Delhi, who apprised him of the problems faced by the Sikhs living there.

Dhami had on Monday met the family of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in last week's Gurdwara attack in Kabul. Dhami expressed his condolences to the family. ''The entire Sikh community, including the Afghan Sikhs living in India, is concerned about the fear and insecurity among Sikhs in Afghanistan. The entire community sympathises with the Sikhs of Afghanistan in this time of crisis and the Sikh body SGPC also feels their pain,'' he said.

He said although it is very difficult for Sikhs to leave their settled businesses and homes in Afghanistan, the Sikhs living there are helpless in the face of dire circumstances.

