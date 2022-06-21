Wanted gangster held in Kapashera with loaded gun: Delhi Police

A 25-year-old gangster allegedly wanted in four armed robberies -- three at petrol pumps -- and a case of attempt to murder was arrested from southwest Delhi's Kapashera, police said on Tuesday.

Shakti Singh, a member of Vikas Dalal (died in a police encounter) and Manjeet Mahal gang, hails from Panipat district in Haryana and was presently hiding in Omaxe City, Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, they said.

Singh had been absconding since 2019 and was wanted for robbing three petrol pumps and another elsewhere and attempting to murder someone. He was booked in the murder attempt case at Vasant Kunj Police Station, they said.

One .32 bore pistol, loaded, and four live cartridges were recovered from him at the time of arrest, they said.

In all three petrol pump robberies and murder attempt bid, Singh and Vikas Dalal were captured on the CCTV, a senior police officer said.

After Dalal's encounter, Shakti had shifted his base from Haryana and Delhi to Rajasthan and had taken a flat on rent in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan and had been operating from there, he said.

According to police, a car robbed in 2019 from Dwarka area was used by Vikas Dalal in the Dwarka Mod shoot-out incident.

Dalal was among the top 10 wanted gangster of Delhi at the time of his killing by police.

He created a sensation in the national capital when he and his two associates killed their rival Praveen Gehlot in broad day light opening indiscriminate fire at his car on a busy main road under the Dwarka Mod Metro Station.

The sound of gunshots caught the attention of the Police Control Room staff and a constable jumped the divider from the other side of the road and challenged the shooters.

In the cross fire, the police personnel shot Dalal, who died on the spot, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said that information was received that Shakti Singh was hiding somewhere in Rajasthan and was operating on the instruction of Manjeet Mahal, who is presently lodged in Tihar Jail.

A team of Inspector Sanjay Gupta and Rajesh Kumar deployed sources to track his movement and hideouts.

''After two months of sustained work of the team, on June 18, specific information was received regarding movement of Shakti Singh in the area of Kapashera, Delhi. A trap was laid in Kapashera area and at around 10.30 pm, he was spotted and apprehended,'' he said.

