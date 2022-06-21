Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 21-06-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 20:18 IST
Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight broke out around 4.15 am in a forest near Kudmer village under Mirtoor police station limits, Bijapur additional superintendent of police Pankaj Shukla said.

Based on a tip-off about the presence of ultras belonging to the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was out on a search operation in the area, he said.

When the patrolling team was returning, an exchange of fire took place near Kudmer village, he said.

After the guns fell silent, the body an ultra and a country-made pistol were recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that the identity of the deceased cadre was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022