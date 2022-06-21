Ruchira Kamboj to be India's Permanent Representative to UN

Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj was on Tuesday appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as India's envoy to Bhutan.

She will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN.

Kamboj is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.

Kamboj was the all India women's topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the foreign service batch of that year.

She began her diplomatic journey in Paris, France where she was posted as the Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy to France from 1989-1991.

From Paris, she returned to Delhi where she worked as under secretary in the Europe West Division of the Ministry of External Affairs from 1991–96.

From 1996-1999, she served in Mauritius as First Secretary (Economic and Commercial) and Head of Chancery at the Indian High Commission in Port Louis.

Kamboj served as the high commissioner of India to South Africa, with concurrent accreditation to the Kingdom of Lesotho from July, 2017 to March, 2019.

She assumed charge as Indian envoy to Bhutan on 17 May, 2019.

Kamboj also served as Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York from 2002-2005.

