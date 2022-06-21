Left Menu

Raj: PWD engineer arrested for taking bribe in Rajsamand

He said that after seeing the ACB team, the Meena gave the bribe amount to his accomplice Gopal Singh. Meena had already taken a bribe of Rs 1 lakh during the verification of the complaint, the spokesperson added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-06-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 21:26 IST
Raj: PWD engineer arrested for taking bribe in Rajsamand
  • Country:
  • India

An executive engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) and a private person were arrested in Rajsamand district on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.

The accused Kesharam Meena had demanded Rs 5 lakh bribe from the complainant in lieu of payment of outstanding bills for the construction work done by him. After verification of the complaint, the team arrested the engineer on Tuesday while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant at his residence, the spokesperson said. He said that after seeing the ACB team, the Meena gave the bribe amount to his accomplice Gopal Singh. Meena had already taken a bribe of Rs 1 lakh during the verification of the complaint, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022