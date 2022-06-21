Left Menu

Classroom door in Uvalde school shooting was not locked, official says

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 21:44 IST
The classroom door in the Uvalde elementary school where 19 children and two teachers were killed in May was not locked even as police waited for a key, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said on Tuesday.

There was no evidence any law enforcement officer ever tried the classroom door to see if it was locked, McCraw said at a Texas Senate hearing into the shooting.

"I don't believe based on the information we have right now that door was ever secured," McCraw said. "He (the shooter) didn't have a key ... and he couldn't lock it from the inside."

