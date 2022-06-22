Left Menu

HC transfers 619 judicial officers including Varanasi judge who ordered survey of Gyanvapi complex

The Allahabad High Court has transferred as many as 619 judicial officers, including the Varanasi judge who had directed a survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.These judicial officers are at present posted in different districts of the state.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 22-06-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 01:09 IST
HC transfers 619 judicial officers including Varanasi judge who ordered survey of Gyanvapi complex
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has transferred as many as 619 judicial officers, including the Varanasi judge who had directed a survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

These judicial officers are at present posted in different districts of the state. In a notification issued by the Registrar General on June 20 following an order of the high court, all the transferred judicial officers have been asked to hand over charge at their present place of posting on July 4.

The transferred judicial officers are 213 civil judges (junior division), 285 additional district and sessions judges and 121 civil judges (senior division).

Among those transferred was civil judge (senior division) of Varanasi Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who had appointed a commission to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises and had ordered sealing of the spot inside the mosque where a Shivling was claimed to have been found.

The claim was disputed by the mosque committee members who said it was part of the water fountain mechanism in the wazookhana reservoir, used by devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz.

Diwakar has been transferred to the Bareilly district court. Earlier this month, he had written to the Uttar Pradesh government after he had received a threat letter through a registered post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022