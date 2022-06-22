Left Menu

Uvalde mayor says district attorney asked city to not release shooting probe records

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said on Tuesday that the Uvalde County district attorney has asked the city to not release records related to the district attorney's probe into the school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers last month. "The Uvalde District Attorney has requested the City not release any records related to her investigation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 02:47 IST
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said on Tuesday that the Uvalde County district attorney has asked the city to not release records related to the district attorney's probe into the school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers last month. "The Uvalde District Attorney has requested the City not release any records related to her investigation. The Texas Occupations Code also restricts release of body cam," the mayor said in a statement quoted by local media.

The statement added that to date the district attorney and the Texas Department of Public Safety have not provided the city with any information on their probe.

