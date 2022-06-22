Left Menu

Indonesia president to push for peace with Ukraine, Russia visits -minister

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 22-06-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 09:57 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo will visit both Ukraine and Russia next week to meet his counterparts and push for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict, his foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Retno Marsudi confirmed during a news conference the intention of Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is known, to visit Kyiv in addition to Moscow, which had been reported in Indonesian and Russian state media. Retno did not elaborate on what Jokowi, as president of the G20 this year, would discuss with the two leaders.

