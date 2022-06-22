Left Menu

Britain will stay in European human rights court, says minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 12:06 IST
Dominic Raab Image Credit: Wikimedia
Britain will remain under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, days after the court blocked the government's move to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

"We are staying in the ECHR," Raab told Sky News but added it was "legitimate to push back" against ECHR rulings and that the UK parliament should have the last word on the law of the land.

