Left Menu

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka plans donor conference with China, India and Japan

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 22-06-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 12:18 IST
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka plans donor conference with China, India and Japan
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will hold a donor conference with China, India, and Japan as it seeks overseas assistance to find a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday.

"We need the support of India, Japan, and China, who have been historic allies," he said.

A high-level delegation from India will also arrive on Thursday for talks on additional support from New Delhi, while a special team from the U.S. Treasury will visit next week, Wickremesinghe said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022