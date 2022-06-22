Crisis-hit Sri Lanka plans donor conference with China, India and Japan
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 22-06-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 12:18 IST
Sri Lanka will hold a donor conference with China, India, and Japan as it seeks overseas assistance to find a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday.
"We need the support of India, Japan, and China, who have been historic allies," he said.
A high-level delegation from India will also arrive on Thursday for talks on additional support from New Delhi, while a special team from the U.S. Treasury will visit next week, Wickremesinghe said.
