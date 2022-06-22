Left Menu

Indian-origin man in US found injured inside SUV, pronounced dead

A 25-year-old man of Indian origin, who was found injured inside a Sports Utility Vehicle after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his head has died, according to authorities in the US state of Maryland. The person identified as Sai Charan Nakka, 25, was found injured with an apparent gunshot wound inside a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV, news portal wmar2news.com reported on Monday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 13:50 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old man of Indian origin, who was found injured inside a Sports Utility Vehicle after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his head has died, according to authorities in the US state of Maryland.

The person identified as Sai Charan Nakka, 25, was found injured with an apparent gunshot wound inside a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV, news portal wmar2news.com reported on Monday. At about 4:30 am on Monday, Maryland Transportation Authority Police were summoned to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit. Nakka was immediately rushed to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Centre, where he was pronounced dead a little later, the report said. Baltimore police have launched a homicide investigation following Nakka's death, it added. Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear. Gun violence is a leading cause of premature death in the US.

Guns kill more than 38,000 people and cause nearly 85,000 injuries each year, according to the American Public Health Association.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

