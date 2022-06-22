Norway appoints Paal Longva deputy central bank chief
Norway's government has appointed Paal Longva as deputy chief of the country's central bank, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Longva has been head of operations at the finance ministry since 2011, the ministry said in a statement.
