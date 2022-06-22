Left Menu

MoD approves setting up of wayside amenities at 75 border roads in 12 States/UTs

These are intended to provide basic amenities & comfort to the tourists and lead to boosting of economic activities in border areas, besides generating employment for the local people.

New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 16:10 IST
MoD approves setting up of wayside amenities at 75 border roads in 12 States/UTs
Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved setting up of wayside amenities at 75 locations in 12 States/Union Territories on different sections of roads with Border Roads Organisation (BRO). These are intended to provide basic amenities & comfort to the tourists and lead to boosting of economic activities in border areas, besides generating employment for the local people. These wayside amenities will be branded as 'BRO Cafes'.

The BRO has its reach in the remotest border areas and besides addressing strategic needs, it has been instrumental in socio-economic upliftment of the Northern and Eastern borders. This has resulted in increased tourist influx in these scenic locations, hitherto inaccessible. In order to provide conducive and comfortable transit for tourists on these roads located in harsh climatic and geographical conditions, the need to establish multi-utility wayside amenities along the major tourist circuits in these regions was recognised. Since the inaccessibility and remoteness of these roads preclude widespread commercial deployments, the BRO, by virtue of its presence, took it upon itself to open such facilities at remote places.

The scheme provides for development and operation of wayside amenities in public private partnership mode with agencies, on license basis, which will design, build & operate the facility as per guidelines of BRO. Amenities like parking for two and four-wheelers, food plaza/ restaurant, separate rest rooms for men, women, and differently abled, first aid facilities/MI Rooms, etc. are proposed to be provided. Selection of licencees will be done through a competitive process.

The terms of the agreement will be for 15 years which may be further extended for a period up to five years.

(With Inputs from PIB)

