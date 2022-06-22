Traditional stone masons knock on HC doors seeking mining permission

Traditional stone masons from the Bhovi community have approached the Karnataka High Court seeking permission to continue their stone cutting occupation at Meesaganahalli in Bengaluru rural district.

The High Court, considering their petition, directed the authorities on June 9 to look into the plea of the masons within 10 days. The public interest litigation was filed on behalf of the Bhovi community by the Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Kallu Kutukara Bhovi Sahakara Sangha and represented by advocate Shankrappa.

The members of the Bhovi community were involved in stone cutting across 28 acres of government land in the village. The authorities had ordered them to stop the activity.

The Bhovi community members claimed that it was their traditional occupation and sought permission to continue the same.

The petition had claimed that the traditional occupation of the community, which was marginalised and backward, was being threatened by officials who were colluding with rich businessmen trying to use machinery for mining in the area.

