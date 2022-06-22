Arunachal Governor urges people to oppose extortion, kidnapping by militants

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr. B D Mishra (Retd) Wednesday called upon the people of insurgency-hit Changlang district to oppose extortions, kidnappings, and other illegal activities of the militants coming from outside the state.

The people of Changlang, Tirap, and Longding districts should not allow the elements from outside the state to mislead, misguide and confuse the people of the three eastern districts about their constitutional identity and independent tribal status, the governor said when a delegation from Changlang district led by Tirap-Changlang-Longding People's Forum (TCLPF) president N Changmi called on him at Raj Bhavan here.

The governor said the people of the TLC region must be proud of their separate identities as bestowed by the Constitution of India.

Mishra appreciated the initiative of the TCLPF for rising against insurgency in the three districts, an official communique said here.

"Insurgency will not go away till people resist and rise against anti-national, anti-society, and illegal activities by the insurgents. The government will work better when the people cooperate with the administration and security forces," he said.

The governor underscored that military operations are conducted only for the security of the people and the nation.

"Insurgency is the main problem of the Changlang, Tirap, and Longding districts and it is the root cause of corruption, underdevelopment, and insecurity," the governor said and urged the people of Changlang to oppose extortions, kidnappings, and other illegal activities of the militants coming from outside the state.

Commending the progressive mind of TCLPF, the governor said that the future of the people is with the state government.

"The people's representatives in the state Assembly and the community leaders must work for the underground elements coming over ground and join the mainstream of life," he said.

Mishra further urged the people of the insurgency-affected districts to reach out to their misguided youth and motivate them to return to the mainstream adding that once they surrender, the youth would be assisted as per government rules.

