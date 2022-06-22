Left Menu

Man guns down father, brother in property dispute in UP's Azamgarh

PTI | Azamgarh(Up) | Updated: 22-06-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 18:35 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man in a village here allegedly shot dead his father and brother in a property dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Dhandhari village in Kaptanganj area here on Tuesday night, when an argument broke out between one Manoj singh and his father Shrinarain, 75, and his 35-year-old brother Manish Singh, police said.

In anger, Manoj Singh shot his father and brother with his licensed pistol, killing both of them on the spot, police said.

The accused also beat up his aunt with sticks when she intervened in the dispute.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said that the accused had retired from army a year ago and his father was also an ex-serviceman.

''The incident is stated to be fallout of a property dispute. The accused has been detained and interrogation is going on,'' the SP said.

The bodies of victims have been sent for the post mortem examination, police said.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

