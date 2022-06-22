Left Menu

Rajasthan: Man gets 20-year jail in kidnapping-rape case

A Pali court on Wednesday awarded 20-year imprisonment and imposed on fine of Rs 2 lakh on a man convicted for the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl. The victim, a 16-year-old schoolgirl, was kidnapped on January 25, 2020, when she was returning home from her school.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 22-06-2022 19:27 IST
A Pali court on Wednesday awarded 20-year imprisonment and imposed on fine of Rs 2 lakh on a man convicted for the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl. The victim, a 16-year-old schoolgirl, was kidnapped on January 25, 2020, when she was returning home from her school. Kailash Prajapat (22) was arrested by police from Mumbai, said Special Public Prosecutor Kheemaram Patel, and that the girl was recovered on March 8, 2020.

''During investigation, it was found that Prajapat took the girl to various places in Ajmer and Mumbai, and raped her repeatedly in different hotels where they had stayed,'' said Patel.

