Rocket strikes Dana Gas headquarters in Iraq's Kirkuk - two security sources
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:01 IST
A Katyusha rocket struck the headquarters of United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas in the Iraqi province of Kirkuk, two security sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The extent of the damage was not immediately clear, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
