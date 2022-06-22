Left Menu

Disproportionate assets case: IAS officer suspended in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:29 IST
Disproportionate assets case: IAS officer suspended in Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

IAS officer Ram Bilas Yadav against whom a Vigilance probe is in progress in a disproportionate assets case was suspended on Wednesday.

His suspension order said Yadav is being suspended with immediate effect. The consent for disciplinary action has also been against him.

Disciplinary action was contemplated against the official for not cooperating with the ongoing Vigilance probe against him in the case, it said.

His non-cooperation in the probe was in violation of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules , 1968.

Yadav will remain attached with the office of secretary, Personnel and Vigilance Department, during the period of his suspension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022