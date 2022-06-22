Disproportionate assets case: IAS officer suspended in Uttarakhand
IAS officer Ram Bilas Yadav against whom a Vigilance probe is in progress in a disproportionate assets case was suspended on Wednesday.
His suspension order said Yadav is being suspended with immediate effect. The consent for disciplinary action has also been against him.
Disciplinary action was contemplated against the official for not cooperating with the ongoing Vigilance probe against him in the case, it said.
His non-cooperation in the probe was in violation of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules , 1968.
Yadav will remain attached with the office of secretary, Personnel and Vigilance Department, during the period of his suspension.
