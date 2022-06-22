HC refuses to interfere in AIADMK meeting

The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the general council and executive committee meeting of the AIADMK scheduled to be held at Vanagaram here.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy gave the green signal after holding that the court cannot interfere with the conduct of the meeting on Thursday and apply any restrictions on passing resolutions.

The judge was passing orders on a batch of writ petitions for and against the meet. This comes in the backdrop of the tussle over the single leadership issue in the party between two camps - one led by the two leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.

