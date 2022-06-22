NIA conducts searches in UP, arrests Myanmar national in human trafficking case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at one location in Uttar Pradesh and arrested one Myanmar national in a human trafficking case. The anti-terror agency conducted these raids in Saharanpur's Deoband and arrested Mazid Ullah, a resident of Myanmar for his involvement in the conspiracy of transportation of trafficked persons to different places in India. Ullah's role had emerged during investigations of the case.

Digital devices (mobile handset, SIM cards, memory card) and other incriminating documents were seized during the searches conducted, said the NIA. The case relates to illegal trafficking of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims into Indian territory and settling them with forged documents in various parts of the country.

This case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on December 27 last year. Earlier, NIA had filed a chargesheet against six accused persons on June 4 this year in this case. (ANI)

