Fire at Noida factory

A fire broke out at a factory in Noida Wednesday night, officials said.

No individual was harmed in the fire that broke out around 10 pm at the cardboard-manufacturing factory in Sector 8, Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said.

''The fire broke out on the second floor of the building and spread to the first floor also. Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the site,'' said Singh, who oversaw rescue and relief operations at the site.

''No individual was harmed. The fire has been contained within the factory premises and prevented from reaching adjoining buildings,'' he said.

The exact cause of the fire and loss to the property will be assessed after the blaze is completely controlled, Singh said.

