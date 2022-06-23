Left Menu

Jury accepts insanity defense of driver in deadly 2017 Times Square rampage

The man who drove his car down a crowded sidewalk in New York City's Times Square five years ago, killing a woman and injuring 22 others, was found to be not criminally responsible due to mental illness at the end of his murder trial on Wednesday.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 23-06-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 01:29 IST
Jury accepts insanity defense of driver in deadly 2017 Times Square rampage
  • Country:
  • United States

The man who drove his car down a crowded sidewalk in New York City's Times Square five years ago, killing a woman and injuring 22 others, was found to be not criminally responsible due to mental illness at the end of his murder trial on Wednesday. After deliberating for about six hours, the jury accepted the insanity defense offered by Richard Rojas, 32, in a Manhattan criminal court against one count of murder and 23 assault charges.

He remains in custody ahead of a hearing on Thursday, when Judge Daniel Conviser is expected to issue an order for a mental health examination to determine whether Rojas will be committed to a psychiatric hospital. Rojas, a Navy veteran who grew up in the city, was driving his Honda sedan down Seventh Avenue on May 18, 2017, when he made a sharp U-turn onto the sidewalk, causing panic in one of the city's most crowded areas. He mowed down pedestrians for three blocks before crashing his car.

He killed Alyssa Elsman, an 18-year-old woman visiting from Michigan, and left 22 others with shattered bones and other injuries. He tried to flee on foot before being caught by onlookers and police. In a jailhouse interview soon after, Rojas told the New York Post that he had unsuccessfully sought psychiatric care and had no memory of the rampage. Friends said Rojas had struggled with addiction and paranoia.

Prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office had argued that Rojas was competent to understand the harm of his actions and had told people he wanted to kill the people he drove into. Rojas' attorney Enrico DeMarco called the verdict "right and humane," CBS News reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022