Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov to discuss Karabakh tensions with Azerbaijan - RIA

Lavrov will be in Baku on Thursday and Friday to meet President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. "The meetings will be devoted, according to the Russian foreign ministry, to the implementation of the 2020 trilateral agreements between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on cessation of hostilities," RIA said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 05:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 05:05 IST
Russia's Lavrov to discuss Karabakh tensions with Azerbaijan - RIA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Baku this week to discuss tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia's RIA news agency said on Wednesday. The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous territory inside Azerbaijan controlled since the 1990s by ethnic Armenians supported by Yerevan, flared in 2020 into a six-week war in which Azeri troops regained swathes of territory.

Although Russia brokered a ceasefire and both nations agreed to work on a peace plan, the two periodically accuse each other of firing shells across the border, RIA noted. Lavrov will be in Baku on Thursday and Friday to meet President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

"The meetings will be devoted, according to the Russian foreign ministry, to the implementation of the 2020 trilateral agreements between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on cessation of hostilities," RIA said. Delegations from Armenia and Azerbaijan met on their international border on May 24 in a choreographed step towards ending the 30-year dispute.

The peace plan has sparked sometimes violent protests in Armenia fueled by opposition claims that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was making too many concessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022