Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Uvalde police commander who delayed assault on mass shooter is put on leave

The school district police chief who delayed launching an assault on a mass shooter who slaughtered 19 school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, has been placed on administrative leave, the schools' superintendent said in a statement on Wednesday. Chief Pete Arredondo was in charge of the law enforcement response in Uvalde on May 24 and will be replaced by Lieutenant Mike Hernandez, the statement said.

Trump fundraiser Barrack loses bid to dismiss UAE lobbying charges

A billionaire fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost a bid to dismiss criminal charges he lobbied the U.S. government on behalf of the United Arab Emirates without disclosing his affiliation. Thomas Barrack, the former head of investment management firm Colony Capital and chair of Trump's inaugural committee, had pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal lobbying and lying to U.S. law enforcement, and faces a September trial.

U.S. expanding monkeypox testing capacity as cases rise

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it is expanding monkeypox testing capacity to five commercial laboratory companies amid rising cases. As of Tuesday, there have been 142 reported monkeypox cases in the United States across 24 states and Washington, D.C. The first U.S. case was reported to the CDC on May 17.

Biden approval falls fourth straight week, tying record low - Reuters/Ipsos

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell for a fourth straight week to 36% matching its lowest level last seen in late May, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Wednesday. The president's approval rating has stayed below 50% since August, a warning sign that his Democratic Party could lose control of at least one chamber of the U.S. Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

U.S. judge agrees to postpone Proud Boys trial amid Jan. 6 Capitol riot hearings

A federal judge on Wednesday postponed the trial for leaders of the Proud Boys facing seditious conspiracy charges for their role in storming the U.S. Capitol, amid fears that revelations during recent congressional hearings could taint the jury pool. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly set a new trial date of Dec. 12, after prosecutors and attorneys for three of the Proud Boys defendants requested a delay.

An early look at June U.S. jobs data suggests pickup, not slump

An early look at the state of the U.S. job market in June from payroll provider UKG suggests some strengthening, even as the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates sharply and economists raise alarms over the likelihood of a recession. Workforce activity increased slightly in the first two weeks of the month, according to the firm which tracks shift work in real time. It mostly declined during the prior three months.

U.S. seeks probe of Trump-allied lawyer's funding of Oath Keepers defense

U.S. prosecutors asked a judge on Wednesday to launch an ethics inquiry into whether defense lawyers for prominent members of the right-week Oath Keepers are improperly allowing an attorney closely allied with former President Donald Trump to help pay their legal fees. The Justice Department's court filing cited media reports alleging that the legal fees for Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes are being paid by Defending the Republic, an entity controlled by Sidney Powell, an attorney who played a key role in Trump's attempt to overturn his election defeat. The group is also paying fees for Oath Keeper defendants Kelly Meggs, Connie Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson, it said.

Basketball-Rights groups call on Biden to negotiate for Griner's release

A coalition of human rights groups on Wednesday called on U.S. President Joe Biden to "make a deal" to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner who has been detained in Russia. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges. She could face up to 10 years in prison.

Food funding bill to renew some U.S. school meal aid

Aid that helped schools feed millions of U.S. children over the last two years will be extended, pending congressional approval, after senators reached a deal following fears of its expiration at the end of the month. Pandemic assistance helped quell hunger rates for U.S. families in recent years, but hunger again climbed following the expiration of child tax credit payments in January, while soaring food prices stretch family budgets.

U.S. Congress moves to boost Biden's record defense budget

The U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on Wednesday backed a proposal to increase spending for the Department of Defense by $37 billion on top of the record $773 billion proposed by President Joe Biden. The vote paved the way for a Pentagon budget of at least $810 billion next year after the Senate Armed Services Committee already backed a $45 billion increase in its version of the bill.