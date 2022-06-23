Left Menu

Uttarakhand's bureaucrat suspended in DA case

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ram Vilas Yadav was suspended with immediate effect on Wednesday in connection with amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ram Vilas Yadav was suspended with immediate effect on Wednesday in connection with amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The decision to suspend the IAS officer was taken after Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed the officers to take strict action against him.

He was arrested last night after a day-long investigation. "After Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's instructions to take strict action against corruption, IAS Ram Vilas Yadav was arrested late last night after a day-long interrogation, in connection with amassing assets disproportionate to his income," said State Vigilance Director Amit Sinha to ANI.

In June, Uttarakhand Vigilance Department raided four locations associated with IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav including his premises in Lucknow and Dehradun in a disproportionate assets case. A case was registered against him on April 19. The Vigilance Department had reportedly summoned Yadav for questioning but he skipped it. He was earlier secretary of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Presently, the IAS officer is the Additional Secretary in the Rural Department in Uttarakhand.

In a similar case, the Enforcement Directorate on May 11 had arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who served as Jharkhand Mining Secretary in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds. (ANI)

