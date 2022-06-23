Left Menu

Jharkhand HC slams state govt on deteriorating law and order situation

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday slammed the Hemant Soren's government over the deteriorating law and order situation and sought a report from the state government over the killing of a criminal at the Deoghar court's premises.

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday slammed the Hemant Soren's government over the deteriorating law and order situation and sought a report from the state government over the killing of a criminal at the Deoghar court's premises. A division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, while taking the suo moto cognisance of a letter by District and Session Judge, Deoghar over the killing of a criminal at the court's premises, observed that the law and order situation was deteriorating in the state and sought a report from the state government over the matter.

The High Court also directed a security audit of the Deoghar Civil Court premises to assess the lapses in its premises that led to the shootout and killing. It took cognisance of the letter of District and Session Judge, Deoghar in regard to the killing of a criminal at Deoghar's court premises and considered the letter a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The Court in its oral observation said that such incidents are happening regularly. The court observed that this is not the first time that such an incident has happened on a court campus. Such incidents are happening regularly.

Criminal Amit Singh was killed on June 18 this year at the Deoghar court premises, where he had to appear in a case against him. (ANI)

