Turkey says it is investigating claims of stolen Ukrainian grain
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 23-06-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 13:36 IST
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Turkey is taking seriously claims that Ukrainian grain was stolen by Russia and is investigating those allegations.
In a joint news conference with British Foreign Minister Liz Truss in Ankara, Cavusoglu said Turkey would not allow grains stolen by Russia or any other country to be brought to Turkey.
