Turkey says it is investigating claims of stolen Ukrainian grain

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Turkey is taking seriously claims that Ukrainian grain was stolen by Russia and is investigating those allegations.

In a joint news conference with British Foreign Minister Liz Truss in Ankara, Cavusoglu said Turkey would not allow grains stolen by Russia or any other country to be brought to Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)