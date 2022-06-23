Chhattisgarh Police constable beaten to death by friends in UP

A Chhattisgarh Police constable was beaten to death allegedly by his friends in a village here, police said on Thursday.

Constable Sanjay Yadav (29) had come to Pratapgarh on leave, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rahul Mishra said.

The incident happened on Wednesday night near a petrol pump in Kunda area, he said.

Mishra said Sanjay Yadav's friends Kuldeep Yadav, Prem Chandra and Pintu took him to a dhaba, where they consumed liquor.

They then beat him up with sticks and he fell into a drain, the police said.

Sanjay Yadav was taken to a hospital by the police, but doctors him declared dead, they said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by his family members, the three accused were taken into custody, and a case of murder has been registered, the police said.

