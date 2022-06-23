Germany's Habeck hopes gas rationing won't be needed but can't rule it out
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck hopes the gas supply to the industry will never have to be rationed but cannot rule out such a scenario, he said on Thursday.
Asked when the rationing of gas for German industry could be expected, Habeck told reporters: "Hopefully never."
But he added: "Of course, I can't rule it out."
