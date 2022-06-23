Left Menu

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

The victim and the accused had travelled to Mumbai and stayed in a lodge, where he allegedly raped her after promising to marry her, he said. The woman recently approached the Bhoiwada police station here, as the accused had not fulfilled his promise, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Updated: 23-06-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 14:26 IST
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An offense has been registered against a policeman for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman on the false promise of marriage in central Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint, an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC has been registered against an assistant police inspector posted with the Nagpur police, the official said. According to the police, the accused policeman and the victim knew each other since 2019, when the latter had approached the police to lodge a complaint against her husband. The victim and the accused had traveled to Mumbai and stayed in a lodge, where he allegedly raped her after promising to marry her, he said. The woman recently approached the Bhoiwada police station here, as the accused had not fulfilled his promise, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway.

