Russia says it struck Mykolaiv with high-precision weapons - Interfax
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-06-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 15:02 IST
Russia's defense ministry said on Thursday it had used high-precision weapons to strike Ukrainian army fuel tanks and military equipment near the southern city of Mykolaiv, the Interfax news agency reported.
