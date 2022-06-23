Left Menu

UP: Madrassa teacher booked for rape

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a madrassa teacher here, police said on Thursday. SP Rural Suraj Rai said the girls father lodged a complaint, accusing the madrassa teacher of raping his daughter on Wednesday. Rai said the accused also threatened to kill her if she told her family members about it.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 23-06-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 15:28 IST
UP: Madrassa teacher booked for rape
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a madrassa teacher here, police said on Thursday. SP (Rural) Suraj Rai said the girl’s father lodged a complaint, accusing the madrassa teacher of raping his daughter on Wednesday. Rai said the accused also threatened to kill her if she told her family members about it. Police have registered a case against the accused under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act, he added.PTI COR SAB RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022