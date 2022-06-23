UP: Madrassa teacher booked for rape

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a madrassa teacher here, police said on Thursday. SP (Rural) Suraj Rai said the girl’s father lodged a complaint, accusing the madrassa teacher of raping his daughter on Wednesday. Rai said the accused also threatened to kill her if she told her family members about it. Police have registered a case against the accused under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act, he added.PTI COR SAB RDK

