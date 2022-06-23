Report provides opportunity to break with state capture era

State capture was an assault on South Africa's democracy and violated the rights of every man, woman and child in the country.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who on Wednesday received and publicly released the final part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption, and Fraud in the Public Sector at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The commission was appointed to investigate the corruption that took place during the state capture era.

"Through the various reports released by the commission, we have come to understand what happened, who was involved, and what effect state capture has had on our state, our economy and our society… The report is far more than a record of widespread corruption, fraud and abuse; it is also an instrument through which the country can work to ensure that such events are never allowed to happen again."

In line with the directive of the High Court, the President will within four months formally present to Parliament the full report of the commission together with an indication of his intentions on the implementation of the commission's recommendations.

He said it has been arranged for the administrative work needed to secure the archive of the work done by the commission, and ensure relevant institutions have access to the extensive evidence it has collected.

"This report provides us with the opportunity to make a decisive break with the era of state capture. I call on you, one and all, to support the measures that all the structures of state will take to return our country to the path of integrity, transformation and progress," said President Ramaphosa.

He said the nation owes a great debt of gratitude to the Chairperson of the Commission, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, for the monumental task that he and the evidence leaders, the investigators, the lawyers and the researchers have all undertaken over these past four years in the service of their country.

He also thanked the Secretary of the Commission Professor Itumeleng Mosala and the other commission staff for the valuable contribution they have made to the national effort to confront state capture.

"I wish to thank the many people who gave evidence before the commission, and to the whistle-blowers, academics, investigators and journalists whose work contributed to uncovering many of the matters before the commission.

"I wish to acknowledge the critical contribution of Adv Thuli Madonsela, whose courageous and unflinching investigation set in motion the process to uncover these misdeeds," said the President.

The submission of the final report today brings to an end the work of the commission and marks the fulfilment of the weighty mandate given to Chief Justice Zondo in January 2018, said the President.

Meanwhile, following the release of Parts V and VI of the final report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture, the Presidency's website has been affected by high volumes of visitors.

The report is, however, available on various social media platforms as well as www.gov.za - https://tinyurl.com/4dhmpyck and www.gcis.gov.za - https://tinyurl.com/7yv469w9.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)